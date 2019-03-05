Latest NewsIndia

Congress ‘lowering’ morale of forces by seeking air strike proof, says union minister

Mar 5, 2019, 06:57 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference on the achievements of the Ministry during 3 years of NDA Government, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh(PTI5_23_2017_000057B)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress party of lowering the morale of the security forces. Prasad criticised Congress leader Digvijay Singh for calling the terror attack on CRPF jawans an accident. He slammed Congress for politicising air strikes at Balakot terror camp and asked if the opposition party does not trust the security forces.

The Minister said Congress statements are being used as ammunition by Pakistan. The Union minister alleged that Digvijaya Singh, Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram, who targeted the government over IAF strike on Monday, were issuing statements “as part of a design” that has “approval of Congress president Rahul Gandhi”.

