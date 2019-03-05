Latest NewsIndia

General Election: Congress announces that no alliance with AAP

Mar 5, 2019, 08:29 pm IST
Congress has ruled out any alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit informed that a unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in the national capital.

She made this announcement after a meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi. There were media reports that the two- parties will forge an alliance to take on BJP in the General elections. AICC General Secretary in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko also confirmed the development

