General Election: Congress announces that no alliance with AAP

Congress has ruled out any alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit informed that a unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in the national capital.

She made this announcement after a meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi. There were media reports that the two- parties will forge an alliance to take on BJP in the General elections. AICC General Secretary in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko also confirmed the development