Oppo F11 Pro India to be Launched Today. Here is What You Need to Know

Oppo F11 Pro will be launched in India today, at an event in Mumbai starting at 6:30pm IST. The smartphone’s biggest highlight is its 48-megapixel primary camera in its dual rear camera setup.

Its key features will include a massive 6.5-inch display for an immersive viewing experience, a 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage option, 16-megapixel AI pop-up selfie camera and a 48-megapixel camera at the back. There will also be a VOOC 3.0 charging support which is said to fuel up the device in 20 minutes.

Oppo F11 Pro was earlier spotted on GeekBench benchmarking website. As per which, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 octa-core processor. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirmed that the smartphone will run Android Pie out of the box. The Geekbench listings also reveal the single-core scores at 1,573 and multi-core scores at 5,844.

It is speculated that the confirmed 48MP camera would have an f/1.7 aperture along with a 5MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is said to be a 16MP lens with f/2.0 aperture. The phone is said to be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options.