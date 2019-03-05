Pakistan Drone Crosses Rajasthan Border, IAF Shoots it Down

An Indian fighter shot down a Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle on Monday after it came across the international border in Rajasthan. Since the February 26 airstrike by India on Balakot JeM camps, it is the third such incident along the borders. The first drone was taken out over the Kutch region of Gujarat by an Israeli-designed SPYDER surface-to-air missile system on February 26, according to reports.

Indian Air Force radars detected the drone’s presence in Indian airspace at around 11:30 this morning. Then the Force scrambled fighter jets in response and shot down the Pakistani aircraft with air-to-air missiles. “The unidentified flying object, which was flying at the speed of a UAV(Unmanned aerial vehicle) or drone, was

brought down by an air-to-air missile fired by a Sukhoi-30MKI” a source was quoted by a national media.

The drone’s debris landed in Pakistan on a sand dune name MW Toba. Minutes after Indian strike at the drone, Pakistani Twitter exploded with doubts that India had carried out another air strike.