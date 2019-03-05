Latest NewsIndia

Sonam Kapoor Responds to Criticisms Against Her Remark on Balakot Air Strike

Mar 5, 2019, 06:39 am IST
Sonam Kapoor, the pretty Bollywood actress, had come under heavy criticism for her remarks on the air strike that were carried out by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) terror camps in Balakot.She was even tagged as ‘anti-national’ on social media. But now, the star has taken to Twitter to clarify her stand on the issue. She said:

I stand strongly against any form of terrorism, especially if it’s state-sponsored. We are a Democratic country and each one has the right to his/her view without encroaching on other peoples beliefs. All religions in the World have a few fanatics and fundamentalists and our choices differentiate us from our misguided brothers and sisters. I’m completely neutral and I support my India and all the moral values she’s always stood for”.

