Sonam Kapoor Responds to Criticisms Against Her Remark on Balakot Air Strike

Sonam Kapoor, the pretty Bollywood actress, had come under heavy criticism for her remarks on the air strike that were carried out by the Indian Air Force on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) terror camps in Balakot.She was even tagged as ‘anti-national’ on social media. But now, the star has taken to Twitter to clarify her stand on the issue. She said:

I stand strongly against any form of terrorism, especially if it’s state-sponsored. We are a Democratic country and each one has the right to his/her view without encroaching on other peoples beliefs. All religions in the World have a few fanatics and fundamentalists and our choices differentiate us from our misguided brothers and sisters. I’m completely neutral and I support my India and all the moral values she’s always stood for”.