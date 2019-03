In the stock market today, the BSE Sensex ended at 36,443, up 379 points while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,987, up 123 points. At the finish, the benchmark index was up 378 points or 1.05% higher on its previous close. The Nifty was trading at 10,987, up 123 points or 1.14% higher.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Motors, HeroMotoCorp, ONGC, Axis Bank and Coal India, while the laggards were Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, Power Grid and L&T.