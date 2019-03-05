Latest NewsIndia

Stop releasing Indian films in Pakistan: Kangana Ranaut

Mar 5, 2019, 12:01 am IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, has suggested that Indian films could be stopped from releasing in the neighbouring country in future. Kangana has earlier advocated the destruction of Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.

In the wake of Pulwama attack, the makers of films such as “Total Dhamaal”, “Luka Chuppi”, “Arjun Patiala”, “Notebook” and “Kabir Singh” announced they would not be screening their movies the neighbouring country.

Following the Balakot air strike, Pakistan government called for a ban on Indian content, including films and “made-in-India advertisements” in the country.

Tags

Related Articles

Family members carry pregnant woman on cot to hospital: Watch Video

Jul 26, 2018, 07:37 am IST

Celebrities who attended the special screening of ‘Bombairiya’: See Pics

Feb 1, 2019, 07:44 am IST
suhana latest pics

Viral pic and video of Suhana Khan in pool stunned everyone

Mar 27, 2018, 07:03 pm IST

Maldivian Foreign Minister arrives India for four-day visit

Nov 24, 2018, 02:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close