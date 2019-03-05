Stop releasing Indian films in Pakistan: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, has suggested that Indian films could be stopped from releasing in the neighbouring country in future. Kangana has earlier advocated the destruction of Pakistan after the Pulwama attack.

In the wake of Pulwama attack, the makers of films such as “Total Dhamaal”, “Luka Chuppi”, “Arjun Patiala”, “Notebook” and “Kabir Singh” announced they would not be screening their movies the neighbouring country.

Following the Balakot air strike, Pakistan government called for a ban on Indian content, including films and “made-in-India advertisements” in the country.