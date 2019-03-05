“We’ll Destroy Your Terrorists If You Can’t” Iran Tells Pakistan

After India’s air strike, Iran has now threatened to act against Pakistan for its terror proxies, since Pakistan failed to act against them.

General Qassem Soleimani, the all powerful commander of the IRGC Quds Force, issued stern warnings to the Pakistani government and its military establishment.

“I have this question for the Pakistani government: where are you heading to? You have caused unrest along borders with all your neighbours and do you have any other neighbour left that you want to stir insecurity for, “Are you, who have atomic bombs, unable to destroy a terrorist group with several hundred members in the region?”” Gen Soleimani was quoted as saying.

India and Iran’s counter-terrorism cooperation has enhanced in the last few years. Since the Pulwama attack, India has garnered solid global support against terrorism, and the three neighbours of Pakistan- India, Afghanistan, and Iran have blamed the state of fostering cross-border terrorism.