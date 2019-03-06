16 people died in a militant attack on a construction company

In Afghanistan, at least 16 people have died in a militant attack on a construction company near the main airport in Jalalabad.

As per the spokesperson for the governor in eastern Nangarhar province, two of the five attackers detonated their suicide vests, while three others were shot and killed by the security forces. The attack started around 5 AM local time and lasted for nearly five hours.

The province’s police chief said a gunbattle is underway now and that the casualty toll could rise further. He added that US forces have arrived at the scene.