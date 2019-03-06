A survey finds that over 96% rural households have access to toilet

The National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey, (NARSS) has found that 96.5% of the households in rural India have access to a toilet. The survey was conducted by an Independent Verification Agency under the World Bank support project to the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

The survey also re-confirmed the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status of over 90% of villages which were previously declared and verified as ODF by various districts and States.

The survey was conducted between November 2018 and February 2019 and covered over 92 thousand households in over six thousand villages across States and Union Territories.

Since its launch in October 2014, the world’s largest sanitation program, ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ has changed the behaviour of crores of people with respect to toilet access and usage.

50 crore people have stopped defecating in the open since the mission began. Over nine crore toilets have been built across rural India under the mission.