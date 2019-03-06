Latest NewsIndia

A survey finds that over 96% rural households have access to toilet

Mar 6, 2019, 04:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

The National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey, (NARSS) has found that 96.5% of the households in rural India have access to a toilet. The survey was conducted by an Independent Verification Agency under the World Bank support project to the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

The survey also re-confirmed the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status of over 90% of villages which were previously declared and verified as ODF by various districts and States.

The survey was conducted between November 2018 and February 2019 and covered over 92 thousand households in over six thousand villages across States and Union Territories.

Since its launch in October 2014, the world’s largest sanitation program, ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ has changed the behaviour of crores of people with respect to toilet access and usage.

50 crore people have stopped defecating in the open since the mission began. Over nine crore toilets have been built across rural India under the mission.

Tags

Related Articles

Nokia

Nokia X5 to launch soon: See Price & Specifications

Jul 18, 2018, 07:59 am IST

Transgender activists protest against bill passed by parliament

Dec 19, 2018, 07:33 pm IST

December is the best month to have sex : Here’s why

Dec 27, 2017, 07:39 pm IST

Elon Musk unveils ‘radical’ SpaceX rocket Starship

Jan 11, 2019, 11:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close