Bombs Found at These Railway Stations and Airports

Mar 6, 2019, 06:52 am IST
Counter-terror police are investigating three packages containing explosives found at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo station.

The “small improvised explosive devices” were found in A4 postal bags, the Metropolitan Police said.

Irish police are assisting the Met with the investigation, the Garda Síochána said. It is understood that at least two of the packages had Republic of Ireland postage stamps.

A spokesperson for the Gardai said: “We are assisting the Metropolitan Police with their enquiries.”One of the packages was opened by office staff at Heathrow and burst into flames, but police said no one was injured.

The incidents are being treated as linked. No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing.

