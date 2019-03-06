‘Bugatti La Voiture Noire’, The world’s most expensive car unveiled

The world’s most expensive car has been unveiled. ‘Bugatti La Voiture Noire’, which costs around $19 million – around Rs 132 Crore- has been unveiled at Geneva auto expo. And a car has been already sold. According to Bugatti, La Voiture Noire is the most expensive new car ever sold and only one will be made. Bugatti did not reveal the identity of the buyer.

The new car has the same nearly 1,500 horsepower 16-cylinder engine. The heart of the new creation is the iconic 16-cylinder engine. The 16-cylinder engine with a displacement of 8 litres develops 1,103 kW/1,500 PS and 1,600 Newton-metres of torque. Six tailpipes at the rear bear witness to its incredible power and are also a tribute to the 16 cylinders.