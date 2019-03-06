Centre Tells SC that Rafale Documents Were Stolen From Defence Ministry

Documents linked to the Rafale deal have been stolen and petitioners are violating the Official Secrets Act by relying on classified documents, the government told the Supreme Court today as the court’s notice was drawn to a newspaper report.

A.G Venugopal objected to the arguments made by lawyer Prashant Bhushan when he started reading out from a note in the Supreme Court. Bhushan argued that the Supreme Court would not have dismissed the plea seeking probe into the Rafale deal case had “critical facts” were not suppressed by the government.

“We are investigating how these documents were stolen,” said the centre, accusing The Hindu newspaper of relying on these classified documents.

“It is a criminal offence. We are objecting preliminary because secret documents can’t be annexed with the petition. Review and perjury petitions must be dismissed,” said the Attorney General.