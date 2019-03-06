DigVijaya Asks P.M Modi to File a Case Against him For his Balakot Remark

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had sparked another controversy for terming the Pulwama terror attack an accident. His remarks had come under severe criticism from many corners and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself slammed Digvijay singh.

Later Digvijay singh defended his remarks.

“Some ministers say 300 killed, BJP president (Amit Shah) says 250 died, Yogi (Adityanath) ji says 400 killed, SS Ahluwalia says nobody died. I haven’t asked for an explanation, but when questions are raised on IAF and the Indian government’s credibility, in such a situation the Centre must give an explanation,” Singh told reporters.

After Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was criticised, Singh dared the PM to file a case against him. “The tweet for which you and your ministers branded me as…deshdrohi (traitor), I tweeted that from Delhi where…police is under the central government,” he wrote.