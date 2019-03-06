Gold & Silver Rate: Gold and Silver price remain flat

In the bullion market, gold and silver prices remain unchanged. Gold prices were ruling almost flat at Rs 33,430 per 10 gram and, silver also remained steady at Rs 39,500 per kg. Gold prices fell slightly by Rs 20 on weak demand from local jewellers.

Globally, spot gold traded higher at USD 1,290.45 an ounce, while silver stood steady at USD 15.14 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities dropped by Rs 20 to Rs 33,430 and Rs 40 to Rs 33,260 per 10 gram, respectively. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready held steady at Rs 39,500 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 594 to Rs 38,709 per kg. Silver coins also held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.