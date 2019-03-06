Hafiz Saeed-Led Jamaat-ud-Dawa Banned by Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A day after Indian media reported that the Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa and its wing Falah-e-Insaniat continue to be only on the watchlist, both organisations were formally placed in the list of banned organisations on Tuesday by Pakistan.

A notification issued by the country’s interior ministry stated that the two outfits have been moved to the list of proscribed outfits, which has 70 organisations.

Although the Pakistan had announced the bans on February 21, the two groups continued to be in the watch list, where they were placed in January 2017. This had prompted the Indian security agencies to call the ban an eyewash.

A National Counter Terrorism Authority notification from March 5 mentions the two organisations in a list of 70 proscribed organisations. “This list is updated as of 05th March, 2019 and prepared by NACTA based on the Notifications issued by Ministry of Interior,” said a note at the bottom of the list.