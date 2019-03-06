Humans putting animal species at greater extinction risk

In the next 50 years, the increased human land-use may put 1,700 species of amphibians, birds, and mammals at greater extinction risk by shrinking their natural habitats. This was revealed by a new study. The study was published in the journal Nature Climate Change.
The study shows that under a middle-of-the-road scenario of moderate changes in human land-use about 1,700 species will likely experience marked increases in their extinction risk over the next 50 years. The study said, they will lose roughly 30-50% of their present habitat ranges by 2070.
These species of concern include 886 species of amphibians, 436 species of birds, and 376 species of mammals — all of which are predicted to have a high increase in their risk of extinction.
Species living in Central and East Africa, Mesoamerica, South America, and Southeast Asia will suffer the greatest habitat loss and increased extinction risk.
