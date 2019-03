Indore has bagged the cleanest city award for the third straight year under Swachh Survekshan, 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind presented Swachh Survekhshan-2019 Awards in New Delhi today. New Delhi Municipal Council area got the cleanest small city award.

Uttarakhand’s Gauchar has adjudged the Best Ganga Town in the survey. Swachh Survekshan 2019 covered all Urban Local Bodies in the country, making it the largest such cleanliness survey in the world.