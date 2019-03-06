Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Manpreet Singh will lead Indian hockey team

Manpreet Singh was selected as the captain of the 18-member Indian hockey team to play in the upcoming 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Surender Kumar will be the Vice-Captain of the team. The tournament will be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from the 23rd of this month.

The Indian squad comprises relatively young players as several key players have been ruled out due to injuries.

Apart from India and hosts Malaysia, the other participating nations in the tournament are Canada, Korea, South Africa, Asian Games gold medallist Japan. India will start its campaign against Japan on the opening day itself