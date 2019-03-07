P.M Modi Says Every Drop of his Blood is For India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was not bothered about threats and abuses against him and asserted that every drop of his blood was for India and he would do what it takes to make India strong.

Citing a Karnataka Congress leader’s remark on “killing” him, he said, “Now one Congress leader talks of killing Modi, but I want to tell them I am not bothered about their threats and abuses. I am here to do my work, I am here to do whatever I can do to make India strong and prosperous.”

“Modi hatred among the Opposition is reaching new levels daily. They have a competition who will abuse Modi the most. Someone will abuse me, then someone will mock my poverty. Someone will abuse my family, then someone will abuse my lower caste origin”, he added.