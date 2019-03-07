PM Modi performed bypass surgery in Rafale deal,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in parallel negotiations in the Rafale deal and asked him to probe the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) first before carrying out an investigation against those responsible for the disappearance of the secret documents. “They say they want to investigate media for missing Rafale files, but they don’t want to investigate the person who stole Rs 30,000 Cr, and who conducted parallel negotiations in Rafale deal, for which there is proof,” said the Congress President.

On the issue of missing Rafale files, Rahul said: “Rafale files have disappeared like jobs for two crore youths, right price for farmers’ produce and promise to give Rs 15 lakh.” The Congress President said the government was saying the documents were missing, which only meant that the Rafale document were genuine. He added that media reports published on the basis of missing documents clearly said the “PMO was carrying out parallel negotiations”.

PM Modi, he said, “performed bypass surgery” in the Rafale deal. The purchase was delayed to benefit Anil Ambani,” Mr Gandhi said. “It is now the court’s job and the government’s job to ensure that justice is done… You can charge anything you want on anyone, but also press charges on the Prime Minister,” he added.

“Yes of course, take action on those involved in this missing documents case but also initiate an inquiry on PMO for making parallel negotiations,” Rahul Gandhi said, adding the missing papers clearly say that Narendra Modi had done “bypass surgery” in the Rafale deal. Basically, everything possible is being done to safeguard Narendra Modi, he said.

On the issue of mega alliance before Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that most alliances were on track but the idea of an alliance was unanimously rejected by the party unit in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi also highlighted concerns of some family members of the martyred jawans who had asked for proof of the damage caused by the air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Balakot region of Pakistan.