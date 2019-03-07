Rafale Deal: Rahul Gandhi Says there is Enough Proof to Prosecute PM

Alleging that the “trail of corruption” in the Rafale fighter jet deal “begins and ends with” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wednesday claimed there “is now enough evidence” to prosecute him.

“There is now enough evidence to prosecute the PM in the Rafale Scam. The trail of corruption begins & ends with him. That crucial Rafale files incriminating him are now reported ‘stolen’ by the Govt, is destruction of evidence & an obvious coverup,” he said on Twitter, using the hashtag “FIRagainstCorruptModi”.

“It is now crystal clear that blatant and massive corruption has taken place in the Rafale deal. It is undoubtedly established that Modi misused his office as Prime Minister to grant undue benefit to Dassault Aviation and caused a loss to public exchequer,” he added