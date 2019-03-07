Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi Calls P M Modi the Poster Boy of Pakistan

Mar 7, 2019, 02:56 pm IST
Speaking about the IAF strikes on terror camp in Pakistan, Rahu Gandhi said, “I won’t talk much about it (evidence of IAF strikes), but yes I read that families of some of the CRPF personnel who were martyred have raised this issue, they are saying we were hurt so please show us what happened.”

Modi also unleashed some criticisms on P M Modi and he called him the poster boy of Pakistan.  “PM got ISI to Pathankot, went to meet Nawaz Sharif, he is the poster boy of Pakistan”, said Rahul Gandhi.

