Latest NewsIndia

Robert Vadra now eligible for Bharat Ratna : BJP

Mar 7, 2019, 05:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday took a dig at businessman Robert Vadra and said he was now eligible for the Bharat Ratna as he had accepted that he “looted”. Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering.

The party was reacting to a news report quoting Vadra as saying that he was still in the country while many others had fled, purportedly referring to businessmen such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who are involved in fraud cases.

“I’m in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them,” he the businessman had asked on Wednesday, according to ANI. “I’m always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise.”

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party said in a tweet: “Robert is really honest. Thanks for accepting that you looted. You are now eligible for the Bharat Ratna as per your family quota :)”

 

Tags

Related Articles

owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi asks Army chief to keep quiet!

Feb 22, 2018, 02:47 pm IST

Kabul attack: gunmen ambush luxury hotel; fire exchanged

Jan 21, 2018, 06:51 am IST

Rahul Gandhi caught winking in parliament during Rafale debate : Watch Video

Jan 4, 2019, 08:11 pm IST

Another rape case, this time again from Orthodox church

Jul 4, 2018, 02:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close