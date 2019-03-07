Latest NewsIndia

Situation under Modi’s rule like ‘andher nagri, chaupat raja’,says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 7, 2019, 09:39 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that under his rule the situation in the country was like “andher nagri, chaupat raja” (unjust regime of a failed king). He claimed there should be an FIR against Modi rather than the media which had highlighted the “theft” in the Rafale deal.

“First the Rafale money was stolen, now the file has been stolen. There should be an FIR against Modi ji instead of the media that found the theft. This is called ‘andher nagri, chaupat raja’,” he posted on the microblogging website in Hindi. Earlier in the day addressing a press conference, he said there should be justice for all and if the government wants to investigate the media highlighting the corruption in the deal, there should be a probe into the charges against Modi too, whose name has come up in the Rafale ‘scam’ as highlighted in the media.

