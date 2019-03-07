Xiaomi Giving Away 100 Redmi Note 7 Pro Units For Free. Here is How to Get it

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro and has now opened a challenge where 100 people can win the Redmi Note 7 Pro for FREE.

A Xiaomi official, Guan Wei, has stated that the company will sincerely select 100 Mi fans which will participate in the testing of the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Little King Kong Pro), which will include gaming, video, images, movies etc.

In order to apply, interested fans have to log in to their Mi account and send a message to Xiaomi that you will be interested in joining the competition. Fans also have to send in a number of details like name, gender, mobile number, mailing address, and also Weibo and Xiaomi account user names. Also, Xiaomi also wants to know the number of followers the fans have on social media. This could mean the larger the number of followers, the more the chance the fan will have.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro in India comes with a 6.3-inch 1080×2340 touchscreen with a water drop notch, the Snapdragon 675 chipset, a 48 MP main rear camera paired with a 5 MP depth sensor, a 13 MP selfie shooter, and a 4,000 mAh battery. It runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top.