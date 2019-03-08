Latest NewsInternational

America asks Pakistan to take ‘sustained and irreversible’ actions against terrorists

Mar 8, 2019, 11:57 pm IST
The United States has asked Pakistan to take “sustained and irreversible” actions against terrorist groups operating from its territory. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino told this to reporters at his biweekly news conference in Washington.

Palladino said the US notes these steps and the US continue to urge Pakistan to take sustained, irreversible actions against terrorist groups that will prevent future attacks and promote regional stability.

He said the US reiterate their call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council obligations to deny terrorists safe haven and block their entry to funds.

