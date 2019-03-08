COA Chief Vinod Rai Says BCCI Still Seeking International Ban on Pakistan

Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai on Thursday said the BCCI is still seeking an ICC ban on countries that harbour terrorism despite a recent rejection but was non-committal on whether India will boycott Pakistan at the World Cup.

“Let the time come. It is still four months away. We have expressed our concerns [over security] and they (ICC) said yes, ‘security will be tightened’ and everything else,” said Rai at National capital.

Rai insisted that the ICC has not dismissed BCCI’s request of banning Pakistan from international cricket.

“The letter was placed. It clearly says Pakistan. It is a process which goes slow. Have we been able to boycott any of the countries in the Security Council? The process goes on slowly. We have started a process,” said Vinod Rai.

The India-Pakistan matter will be among the issues the CoA will discuss with ICC chairman Shashank Manohar in Mumbai later this month.