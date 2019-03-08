Election Commission sends notice to 14 political parties

The Maharashtra State Election Commissioner has reportedly said that the Commission has sent notices to 14 political parties for not disclosing the details of their expenditure on March 10, 2019.

The Commission has issued a deadline of March 10, 2019, for submitting the details of expenditure incurred in the local elections.

The state election commission had issued a notice on October 15, 2016, saying that all the political parties in Maharashtra have to submit a detailed account of their expenses and expenditure that they incur in local elections.

The Commission in its fresh notice has said that the parties will be deregistered if they fail to honour the March 10 deadline.

The parties which have been issued a notice by the State Election Commission are: Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bahujan Samaj Party, Indian National Congress, Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Janata Dal (Secular), Samajwadi Party, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Lokjan Shakti, Indian Communist Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Nationalist Congress Party, All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen and Janata Dal (United).