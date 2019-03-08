Honor launches Magic 2 with triple-lens front camera : Price and Specs

Honor has officially announced the Magic 2 3D variant in the Chinese market. The Honor Magic 2 3D is the latest premium offering by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer which h been promised by the company at the launch of the Honor Magic last year.

The latest variant of the smartphone comes with a similar set of specifications and features as the standard variant, however, the latest comes with the support for 3D Face Unlock as biometric authentication. The remaining internals remains the same such as a high-end Kirin 980 chipset and the teardrop notch display panel.

The Honor Magic 2 3D version is launched in the company’s hometown China. Currently, it is unknown when Honor will launch this variant in the remaining markets. However, with its official announcement in China, we can expect the company to announce this for the international markets sometime soon. In terms of pricing, the Honor Magic 3D has been priced at RMB 5,799 (Rs 60,557 approx).

The Honor Magic 2 3D variant comes with a 6.39-inch display with a full HD+ screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display offers an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The key highlight feature of the Honor Magic 3D is the 3D Face unlock feature that uses a “structured light” to scan the face. The scanner has the ability to track 10,000 facial points while authenticating a face to unlock the smartphone.

The smartphone comes with a triple-lens front camera setup that consists of a 16MP primary sensor along with two 2MP lenses used for depth sensing. The front camera retains the slider mechanism as the standard variant of Honor Magic 2. The rear camera setup on the Honor Magic 3D is also a triple lens setup with one 16MP primary sensor accompanied with 24MP monochrome lens and a 16MP super wide-angle lens. It is powered by a Kirin 980 chipset which is clubbed 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It comes with Android Pie OS based on Magic UI skin on top. Rounding off the specifications is 3,500mAh battery unit.