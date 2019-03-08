India Vs Australia ODI: Australia defeat India by 32 runs

In cricket, Australia defeated India by 32 runs in the third ODI at Ranchi. Chasing a 314 run target, India were all out for 281 in 48.2 overs.

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 123 which was his 41st ODI hundred. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav contributed 26 each.

A. Zampa claimed three Indian wickets while Pat Cummins 2. Kohli had three significant partnerships — 59 with Dhoni for the fourth wicket, 88 with Jadhav for the fifth wicket and 45 with Vijay Shankar for the sixth—.Shikhar Dhawan (1), Rohit Sharma (14) and Ambati Rayudu (2) were dismissed cheaply as India was left tottering at 27 for three.

Earlier, put into bat, Australia scored 313 for 5 in the stipulated 50 overs. Usman Khawaja’s hundred and Aaron Finch’s 93 saw Australia put up a more than decent 313 for five. Kuldeep Yadav scalped 3 Australian wickets. Usman Khawaja selected as the man of the match.

Brief Score:

Australia: 313/5 in 50 overs (Usman Khawaja 104, Aaron Finch 93; Kuldeep Yadav 3-64)

India: 281 all out in 48.2 overs (Virat Kohli 123; Pat Cummins 3/37, Jhye Richardson 3/37, Adam Zampa 3/70).