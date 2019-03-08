Businessman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani has been appointed as a member of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Reports inform that Anant as the Ambanis visit the holy shrines every time something important comes up in the family. The Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river, Kedarnath is located in the state of Uttarakhand.

In 2018, the Ambani’s had offered prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath and sought the blessings of the presiding deities at the famous Himalayan shrine for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the temple is open to general public only between the months of April and November. Kedarnath temple is located at a height of around 11,755 feet above the sea level. It is closed for devotees annually during winter when it becomes snowbound. This year, the sacred portals of the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath will be thrown open for devotees on May 9.