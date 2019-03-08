No direction to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, informs US general

An American general has informed the media that the Pentagon has not received any order from

US President Donald Trump to withdraw troops from war-torn Afghanistan. Commander of the US Central Command, General Joseph Votel told members of the House Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing in Washington.

Gen Votel said his advice is that any decision to reduce forces in Afghanistan should be done in

full consultation with its coalition partners, and of course the government of Afghanistan.

Trump had in December last year announced that the US would pull troops from Afghanistan.in the

negotiation process.