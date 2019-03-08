Latest NewsIndia

Padma Lakshmi appointed as UNDP Goodwill Ambassador

Mar 8, 2019, 08:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian-American television personality and food expert Padma Lakshmi has been appointed by the
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as its newest Goodwill Ambassador, supporting the agency’s fight against inequality and discrimination around the world.

Lakshmi has been a judge and host, as well as executive producer, of Bravo Television’s Emmy award-winning series Top Chef. She is also a New York Times bestselling author, the co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, a Visiting Scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an ambassador for the American Civil Liberties Union advocating for immigrants’ rights.

