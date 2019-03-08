Social Media not Impressed by Mamata Banerjee’s Photo Among Legends From Westbengal

A photograph of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alongside stalwarts of Bengal, including revolutionary hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Nobel laureate poet Rabindra Nath Tagore, on a giant flex at the heart of the city’s information technology hub has created a stir among the netizens as well as the commuters here.

The flex bearing the title “Famous Bengali legends” near a busy crossing at Sector 5 in Salt Lake contains pictures in two rows of 13 eminent people from the 19th and 20th century from fields such as literature, the country’s freedom struggle, social and religious reform movements, science and politics. The 14th and last photo in the lower row is that of Mamata Banerjee.

Those whose photos appear on the giant flex includes that of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, author of National anthem Vande Mataram Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose, poets, Michael Madhusudan Dutt, and Kazi Najrul Islam.

Netizens did not like Mamata Banerjee finding her place in the picture over many other legends.

“Sri Aurobindo, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Sri Jatin Da could not find a place in this tableau of “Famous Bengali Legends” but @MamataOfficial put herself in the Poster. This reminds how Nehru gave himself Bharat Ratna” wrote on Twitter user.