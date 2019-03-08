Supreme Court rejected Pleas for Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking

Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain any pleas seeking direction to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar card. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Supreme Court advocate Ashwini Upadhyay to approach the Election Commission (EC) which will pass an appropriate order and after EC’s nod, the apex court would accept the plea.

On Thursday UIDAI in a statement said that the business organisations using Aadhaar services will be liable to pay Rs 20 for customer verification and Rs 0.50 or 50 paise for a transaction carried out by the entities. “Aadhaar authentication services shall be charged at the rate of Rs 20 (including taxes) for each e-KYC transaction and Rs 0.50 (including taxes) for each Yes and No authentication transaction from requesting entities,” a notification by the UIDAI said.

“The entities have been incurring a cost of Rs 150-200 per KYC sans Aadhaar. They have been demanding to use Aadhaar-based authentication and KYC services on account of these being convenient to them and their customers and also the fact that they will save huge amount which they currently incur in doing KYC through traditional means such as paper, physical verification, etc,” an official source said.