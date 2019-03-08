Latest NewsIndia

This Actor is Going to Play Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in his biopic ?

Mar 8, 2019, 07:35 am IST
Less than a minute

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who returned to India after his capture in Pakistan, has now become a sensation for netizens for his iconic gunslinger moustache.

According to reports published by Indian media, several Bollywood filmmakers are coming together to produce a film on the life of the Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Fans have already decided who would fit best in his role onscreen. Fans have proposed Ranveer Singh’s name!

One Twitter user said, “I propose that Ranveer Singh should play the role of #Abhinandan in the Bollywood movie about to be made – no one else can carry off that moustache,” while another user said, “Ranveer Singh to Play “Abhinandan” in Movie Wo 56 Ghante!” Meanwhile, reports had earlier surfaced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali might be interested in making a biopic on the Wing Commander

Tags

Related Articles

Cuba marked Diaz-Canel is the new President, formally elected

Apr 19, 2018, 08:50 pm IST

Suspected Explosives Sent to Barack Obama’s and Hilary Clinton’s Building

Oct 24, 2018, 08:52 pm IST

The reason as to why the citizens of Uttar Pradesh celebrated

Nov 25, 2017, 11:32 am IST

Narendra Modi led India – a leading global power, says new US security policy

Dec 19, 2017, 05:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close