This Actor is Going to Play Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in his biopic ?

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who returned to India after his capture in Pakistan, has now become a sensation for netizens for his iconic gunslinger moustache.

According to reports published by Indian media, several Bollywood filmmakers are coming together to produce a film on the life of the Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Fans have already decided who would fit best in his role onscreen. Fans have proposed Ranveer Singh’s name!

One Twitter user said, “I propose that Ranveer Singh should play the role of #Abhinandan in the Bollywood movie about to be made – no one else can carry off that moustache,” while another user said, “Ranveer Singh to Play “Abhinandan” in Movie Wo 56 Ghante!” Meanwhile, reports had earlier surfaced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali might be interested in making a biopic on the Wing Commander