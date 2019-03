Former Indian captain M.S.Dhoni will not play in the last two one day internationals against Australia. He was given rest for the balance two ODI’s. India’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar informed this.

Rishabh Panth will be the replacement for Dhoni. The young player will be wicketkeeper for the next two ODI’s.

Dhoni has scored 26 runs from 42 balls in the third ODI which was played yesterday in his home town Ranchi. Australia defeated India.