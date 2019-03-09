Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan kidnapped by terrorists

An army jawan was reportedly kidnapped by terrorists. The jawan was kidnapped from his own home in Budgam district. The incident occurred in Sudurre four kilometre away from the Khasippura village in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Muhammad Yaseen Bhatt of Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry was reportedly kidnapped. He was on leave from February 26 to March 31.

A special wing of Army has started an enquiry on the matter. The family of the jawan reported to police that terrorists took Bhatt from a nearby forest area.