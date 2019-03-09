Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi to contest from Varanasi again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The decision regarding this was taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board meeting on Friday.

The meeting was conducted under the leadership on Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister currently represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 elections, PM Modi had defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with over 3 lakh votes.

In the meeting, it was also decided that there would be no blanket ban on leaders above 75 years of age. Now anybody capable of winning election will be given a ticket. Meanwhile, the board also decided to ally with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in Jharkhand ahead of the parliamentary elections.