‘Never said that Rafale documents are stolen’ Clarifies Attorney General

Attorney General of India K.K.Venugopal took a U-turn in the Rafale issue. He said that he has never said that that the Rafale documents are stolen from the defence ministry. He claimed that he informed the Supreme Court that the petitioners used the photostat copies of the documents.

He accused that the opposition is wrongly campaigning about the issue. Earlier it has been reported that during the argument in Supreme court the AG informed the apex court that Prashant Bhushan who filed the review petition has used the documents which are stolen from the ministry. But now the AG has informed the Press Trust of India that he has only pointed out that the photostat copies of the documents are used.

Earlier the government has warned that they will register a criminal case against The Hindu and ANI for violating the Official Secrets Act.