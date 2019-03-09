PM Modi is Anil Ambani’s chowkidar, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Haveri, Karnataka.

“PM Narendra Modi said he wants to be Chowkidar of the country, but, instead in the Rafale deal, he gave Rs. 30,000 Crore to Anil Ambani”,Rahul Gandhi said.

The slogan of “Acche Din Aayenge” has changed to “Chowkidar chor hai”,he added.

CBI Director was removed at midnight because he wanted to start an inquiry into the Rafale deal.Even after Supreme Court reversed the removal, PM Modi removed him again,he said.

PM Modi is not people’s Chowkidar, he is Anil Ambani’s Chowkidar,Rahul Gandhi said.