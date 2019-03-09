Latest NewsPolitics

PM Modi is Anil Ambani’s chowkidar, Says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 9, 2019, 02:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses public meeting in Haveri, Karnataka.

“PM Narendra Modi said he wants to be Chowkidar of the country, but, instead in the Rafale deal, he gave Rs. 30,000 Crore to Anil Ambani”,Rahul Gandhi said.

The slogan of “Acche Din Aayenge” has changed to “Chowkidar chor hai”,he added.

CBI Director was removed at midnight because he wanted to start an inquiry into the Rafale deal.Even after Supreme Court reversed the removal, PM Modi removed him again,he said.

PM Modi is not people’s Chowkidar, he is Anil Ambani’s Chowkidar,Rahul Gandhi said.

Tags

Related Articles

Prohibitory orders in Sabarimala for one week

Nov 15, 2018, 11:05 pm IST
raped

SHOCKING!!! Minor raped and killed, youth arrested

Apr 20, 2018, 10:28 am IST

Kamal tells the reason why he told like that about Hindus

Nov 8, 2017, 07:16 am IST

China launches three remote sensing satellites

Nov 21, 2017, 10:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close