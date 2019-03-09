Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi is India’s Daddy , Jayalalithaa was our Amma, Says AIADMK Leader : Watch Video

Mar 9, 2019, 04:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

Tamil Nadu state’s minister KT Rajendra Balaji has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘India’s Daddy’ on Friday, while comparing him with AIADMK patron and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. He also referred PM Modi as AIADMK and his ‘Daddy’ (father).

Expressing his views on Narendra Modi, the minister said, as reported by ANI, “Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) decisions were her own. So it was different, but in today’s context due to absence of Amma, Modi is our daddy, he is our daddy, India’s daddy.”

It is to be known that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has made an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As per the alliance, BJP would contest five seats in the state, while the rest would be fought by the ruling party in state. Tamil Nadu has 40 Lok Sabha seats. Also, both the parties would also contest together as ally in the state Assembly elections, but the seat-sharing deal has not been revealed.

Tags

Related Articles

Hizbul Mujahideen claims Mannan Wani joined them

Jan 9, 2018, 04:52 pm IST

128 killed and over 200 injured in bomb explosion; US Condemns

Jul 14, 2018, 03:59 pm IST
this-is-why-nirmala-sitharaman-is-refusing-to-reveal-rafale-deal-details

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Calls For Urgent Meeting

Feb 28, 2019, 12:22 pm IST

Judiciary can’t decide what is essential feature of Islam,says Owaisi

Sep 28, 2018, 06:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close