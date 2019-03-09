PM Narendra Modi is India’s Daddy , Jayalalithaa was our Amma, Says AIADMK Leader : Watch Video

Tamil Nadu state’s minister KT Rajendra Balaji has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘India’s Daddy’ on Friday, while comparing him with AIADMK patron and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. He also referred PM Modi as AIADMK and his ‘Daddy’ (father).

Expressing his views on Narendra Modi, the minister said, as reported by ANI, “Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) decisions were her own. So it was different, but in today’s context due to absence of Amma, Modi is our daddy, he is our daddy, India’s daddy.”

#WATCH Tamil Nadu Minister K T Rajendra Balaji: Amma's (Jayalalithaa) decisions were her own. So it was different, but in today's context due to absence of Amma, Modi is our daddy, he is our daddy, India's daddy. (8.3.19) pic.twitter.com/2zzETpaEIo — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019

It is to be known that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has made an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As per the alliance, BJP would contest five seats in the state, while the rest would be fought by the ruling party in state. Tamil Nadu has 40 Lok Sabha seats. Also, both the parties would also contest together as ally in the state Assembly elections, but the seat-sharing deal has not been revealed.