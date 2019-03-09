Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for India’s Biggest Airport

Mar 9, 2019, 03:29 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Jewar International Airport in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh today.

The airport project will be completed on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and implemented by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

On Jewar airport, PM said, “: To improve connectivity from here, the country’s biggest airport is being constructed in Jewar. All formalities regarding this decision are complete.”Jewar is located at a distance of around 56 km from Noida. Upon completion, the Jewar Airport will become the largest airport in the country in terms of surface area. It will be developed on a site spread in 2200 acres.

After Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Jewar will become the second facility to serve the residents of densely populated Delhi-NCR. Both the airports will be separated by a distance of around 72 km.

