Dhanush has earlier announced that he will do a film with director Durai Senthil Kumar. Dhanush has previously worked with the director in ‘Kodi’.The film produced by Sathya Jyothi Films got launched last day .

Sneha is playing the female lead. She last worked with Dhanush in the film ‘Puthupettai’, which was released in 2003.

The movie has music by Vivek-Merwin duo and cinematography by Omprakash.