Latest NewsIndia

Governor passes ordinance to hike OBC quota

Mar 10, 2019, 10:57 am IST
Less than a minute

Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has signed on ordinance to increase the quota for other backward classes (OBCs) in government jobs and university admission from 14% to 27%.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had made an announcement to this effect on March 6 while handing over loan waiver certificates to farmers in Sagar.

The move is being seen as the ruling Congress’ efforts to woo OBCs in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

With this, MP is possibly the only state in the country to have 27 per cent quota for OBCs, they said. OBCs in the state are generally favourable to the BJP since Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was MP’s longest-serving CM having been on the post between 2005 and 2018, is from the community.

The BJP is believed to have pocketed more than 50 per cent of OBC votes in the 2018 Assembly polls, though it managed only 109 seats against the Congress’ 114 in the 230-member House.

Tags

Related Articles

China extends technical hold on Masood Azhar’s terror listing at UN !

Aug 3, 2017, 11:32 am IST
virus

753 people are under watch for Nipah virus symptoms: WHO

Jun 1, 2018, 06:21 pm IST

No bed and AC for Pak Ex-PM in jail : Nawaz Sharif complains, meets lawyers

Jul 15, 2018, 07:05 am IST

Congress Leader VT Balram Trolls CPI(M) Minister M.M Mani

Oct 5, 2018, 10:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close