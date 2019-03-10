India Vs Australia 4th ODI: Australia beat India by 4 wickets

In cricket, Australia defeated India by 4 wickets in the fourth One-Day International in Mohali. By this victory, the visitors has levelled the five-match series 2-2.

India in its innings scored 358 losing 9 wickets. Australia, in reply, scored 359 losing 6 wickets in 47.5 overs. It is the highest successful run chase by Australia in ODIs. And it is also highest successful chase against India in ODI.

Earlier, after winning the toss the Indian captain Virat Kohli opted to bat. India scored 358 for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan scored 143 runs including 18 boundaries and 3 sixers while R G Sharma scored 95 runs. For Australia, P J Cummings took 5 wickets. Dhawan and Rohit put on a record 193 runs for the opening wicket for India.

Peter Handscomb (117) and Usman Khawaja (91) added 192 runs for the third wicket.

Brief Score:

India: 358/9 (50.0)

Australia: 359/6 (47.5)