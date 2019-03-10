Iran President asks Imran Khan to take firm action against terror groups in Pakistan

Iran President Hassan Rouhani asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the al-Qaeda linked Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group.

Speaking to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on phone, Iran’s president Dr Hassan Rouhani said,“We are witnessing many terrorist attacks by terrorists who are unfortunately located on the Pakistani soil, and in dealing with these terrorists, whose existence are not in favour of us, you and the region, we are fully ready to cooperate with the Pakistani army and government”.The Iranian president said, “We are awaiting your strong action against these terrorists”.

This comes after tensions between Iran and Pakistan escalated last month following the deadly attack on a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) servicemen, which killed as many as 27 and left 13 others wounded. Two Pakistani nationals were suspected of involvement in the crime. Jaish ul-Adl had claimed responsibility for the ghastly attack which happened on a highway in eastern Iran near the Pakistani border.

Rouhani said that Iran and Pakistan should not allow decades of friendship and fraternity between the two countries to be affected by the actions of small terrorist groups, the source of whose financing and arms is known to both the sides.