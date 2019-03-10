Israel spacecraft sends selfie with earth

An Israeli spacecraft on its maiden mission to the moon has sent its first selfie back to Earth. The image shows a part of the Beresheet spacecraft with Earth in the background. NGO SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries launched the unmanned Beresheet – Hebrew for Genesis — from Cape Canaveral in Florida on February 22.

The trip is scheduled to last seven weeks, with the touch down due on April 11. So far, only Russia, the United States and China have made the 384,000-kilometre journey and landed on the moon.