Ittymaani Made in China’: Mohanlal’s new film will start in Singapore

Mohanlal’s new film ‘Ittymaani Made In China’ will start shooting from this month. The film will be directed by debutants Jibi and Joju. Honey Rose, will play the female lead in the film.

The first schedule of the movie has been planned in Singapore. After shooting there for five days, the team will be shifting to Kerala. A full-fledged shoot will be commencing by the last week of April.

It has been reported that the actor will be speaking in Thrissur accent in the film. Interestingly, it is after three long decades that he will speak in this particular slang. Last time, he played a typical Thrissur native was in Padmarajan’s cult-classic, ‘Thoovanathumbikal’.

Antony Perumbavoor is producing the movie under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.